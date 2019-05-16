Foster child advocacy group seeks volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - CASA, also known as, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is calling on community members to step up and volunteer.

Advocates would serve as a child's voice as they move through the foster care system in El Paso.

Anyone wishing to volunteer must be at least 21 years old, and go through an extensive screening process, including background checks and 30 hours of training courses.

Sandy Moody, CASA’s community outreach coordinator, says once an advocate is paired with a child they’ll help the courts make decisions in the child's best interest.

"Advocates meet with the child at least once a month, if not more, and also meet with the foster family, the biological family, social workers, teachers, anyone that is involved in the child's life,” Moody told KTSM. “They compile a report for the judge based on what they feel is best for the child."

Currently, about 170 advocates are serving over 300 kids in El Paso County.