Fort Bliss soldier named top band soldier in national competition

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – A soldier at Fort Bliss has been named the 2020 Army Band Active Component Soldier of the year.

Cpl. Caitlin Brody is an Albuquerque native and a French horn player in the 1st Armored Division Band. She beat out 275 other Army Band Soldiers to win the title in her competition category.

“This program recognizes some of the most outstanding Soldiers from across the entire Army Band program. The recipients represent not just exceptional musicians, but epitomize the total Soldier concept,” said Col. Bruce R. Pulver, Commandant of the U.S. Army School of Music. “They demonstrate the highest standards of excellence in technical and tactical proficiency, character, intellect, fitness, and leadership.”

Brody said in an interview, that she knew she wanted to play the French horn the moment she set her eyes on the instrument during a school assembly at age 10.

You can read the full story about Brody by clicking here.