Fort Bliss National Cemetery honors veterans with annual wreath-laying event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss National Cemetery has partnered with Wreaths Across America to hold an annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony honoring and remembering veterans.

This weekend, volunteers will place holiday wreaths to honor and remember America’s veterans at more than 100 National cemeteries, including Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Fort Bliss will be stream its ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/wreathsinelpaso.

“Wreaths Across America has partnered with VA cemeteries for many years and we are fortunate to have an annual event here at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in spite of the pandemic,” said Blanca Aragon, Air Force veteran spouse and Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the El Paso VA.

“Every December, communities across our nation have the privilege of remembering and honoring our Nations Heroes at a time when millions around the world are focused on their family,” Aragon said. “We must dedicate time to honor those who have so bravely served and leave behind an empty chair.”

According to a news release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer opportunities are extremely limited and all wishing to participate must sign up at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXFBNF.

The Wreaths Across America event started in 1992, when Worcester Wreath Company found itself with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Recalling a boyhood trip to Washington, D.C., owner Morrill Worcester worked to place wreaths in the older sections of Arlington National Cemetery that did not receive as many visits as other sections.

The Wreaths Across America ceremonies align with the VA’s National Cemetery Administration’s mission to increase public awareness by sharing the stories of America’s veterans through research, education and community commemoration, according to the release.

