Former bullfighter celebrates 102nd birthday in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Paso man celebrated his 102nd birthday Saturday with loved ones by his side.

Magdaleno Lopez was born in Jalisco in 1918. Saturday, his family held a birthday celebration with mariachis on his big day. His family says he dedicated part of his life to bullfighting and aviation and has lived in many different cities throughout the years.

Magdaleno says the secret to living so long is keeping healthy.

“The secret is to live a relaxed life without fighting with anyone, and live a healthy, natural life,” Magdaleno told KTSM.

Magdaleno became a father at 33, grandfather at 63, great-grandfather at 83, and a great-great grandfather at 94.

Happy Birthday Magdaleno!

El Paso man celebrates 102nd Birthday

