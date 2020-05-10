First time in 48 years husband unable to see wife on mothers day due to new hospital policy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Grandfather of seven has been at the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus and unable to see his family due to the new no visitor policy because of COVID-19.

Rey and Alicia Mendez have been married for 48 years. However, this mother’s day is the first time Rey was unable to see his wife.

I would have wish that my husband could have been with us today to make us laugh and hugs us,” said Alicia Mendez the wife of Rey Mendez.

Alicia Mendez holding a picture of her husband outside the hospital

“She wants to see him and he wants to see her too. Especially today because it’s Mother’s Day that’s what she wants to do. I rather have her see him than myself,” said Anthony Mendez the son of Rey and Alicia Mendez.

Rey Mendez has been in the hospital for the past month for reasons not related to COVID-19. He has gone through multiple surgeries, even an open heart surgery according to his family.

His daughter says she has only spoken to her father once on the phone, thanks to a nurse just this past Wednesday but has been unable to see him in person.

“My father is a very strong man and Wednesday was the first time he woke up since all the medication wore down. And he told us for the first time, he said you know I need one of you guys there with us. And it’s been difficult because they don’t allow us to see him and we miss him,” said Rosie Mendez the daughter of Rey and Alicia Mendez.

The Mendez family gathers outside the Hospital regularly. Rey’s wife Alicia prays the rosary outside the hospital. One way his family says they feel closer to him.

Mendez family outside the hospital

The Mendez family says they understand the precautions the hospital is taking due to COVID-19 but hope that soon at least one family member can go inside and visit him.