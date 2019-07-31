First Responders join El Paso children for back to school shopping spree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday 20 children will have a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

However, this is no normal day at the store.

They will be joined by First Responders to help them pick out their items making it day they will never forget.

Academy Sports has partnered with the YMCA of El Paso and the El Paso County Sheriffs Office to make this event happen. Each child will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of Academy to buy anything they want.

“Just seeing the kids faces when they come in here and they know they can shop around and not have any questions on what they’re going to buy. If they want a football they don’t have to ask mom,” said Richard Limas The Academy Sports Store Director.

According to Academy, they are doing this to bring attention to National Night Out, which will be Tuesday, August 6. It’s a Nationwide campaign that happens annually to promote police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer. So not only are the kids getting to buy what they want without mom and day, they are getting to know their local first responders personally.

“To let them know that the First Responders are there for them. Let them know that they’re not only apart of our community to help us keep us safe but they’re also there for them, to be a friend for them for any situation that comes their way,” said Limas.

Academy Sports is doing similar First Responder events in 35 other cities as well. They will also be donating $3,000 to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office

prior to National Night Out.

Kids will be hitting the racks Wednesday at the Mesa Hills Academy Sports and Outdoors right alongside their community heroes.