Financial assistance for El Pasoans affected by the virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans facing financial hardships, because of the coronavirus, will be eligible to apply for assistance through Project BRAVO.

The project, funded by the City and the County of El Paso, offers temporary financial aid for rent and mortgage or essential needs for El Paso families.

The aid will be dispersed in several ways, depending on the needs of individual families.

Low-income households can apply for the so-called, El Paso Community Card, a limited use debit card that allows families to buy essentials like groceries or medicine.

Rent and mortgage assistance will be done through the Emergency Housing Payment Assistance Program which will deposit payments directly to landlords and lending institutions.

El Pasoans looking for assistance with rent will be eligible for $1,000 a month, for a period of three months.

The ones seeking mortgage assistance will be able to receive $1,250 a month for no longer than three months.

For rental and mortgage assistance families will need to be available to work with a housing counselor that will help them develop a household budget and attend financial literacy workshops.

Priority will be given to families with very low income, at high risk of homelessness, and with vulnerable household members, since the funds are limited.

In order to apply for the program, families must submit an eviction letter, a letter from their employer, a termination letter, or a positive COVID-19 test.

When applying, families will also be considered for other Project BRAVO’s programs helping with utilities, furnace, and air conditioning repairs, patient assistance, and foreclosure prevention.

You can apply on Project BRAVO’s website or call (915)562-4100.

Project BRAVO is a non-profit Community in Action Agency helping El Pasoans with economical disadvantages.