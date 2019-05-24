Fallen Border Patrol agents honored at memorial service

Border Patrol agents who died or were killed in the line of duty were honored during a special ceremony.

The El Paso Sector held its 20th Border Patrol memorial service at the Border Patrol Museum on Thursday.

Held in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Memorial Month, the ceremony featured the names of fallen agents, a 21-gun salute, and a rider-less horse salute.

“To the survivors of our fallen heroes, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you,” David Ham said at the ceremony. “We feel blessed by your presence…We hope and pay that no other names will be added this or the years to come.”

Agent Donna Doss, who was run over in February, was the last agent from the El Paso Sector to have died in the line of duty.

Before Doss, it was Agent Rogelio Martinez, whose death remains a mystery.