Fabens ISD will close for five days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fabens Independent School District said it will close for five days, due to the rise of COVID-19 numbers in El Paso.

The District said it will be closed from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. Remote instruction will continue during this closure.

Fabens ISD is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and The Texas Education Agency to train personnel to administer COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

FISD and the Ysleta Independent School District are among eight Texas school systems participating in the mass testing pilot program, which will conduct rapid tests of district employees and students, with parent permission. As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations remain high in the El Paso area, the districts are offering the rapid testing free of charge to employees, as well as students involved in extracurricular activities such as athletics.

