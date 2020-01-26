Expecting dads participate in ‘Daddy Boot Camp’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Expecting fathers from around the area came together Saturday morning to prepare for their new lives as a dad.

The Daddy Boot Camp was held at the Hospitals of Providence where the men learned about the normal discomforts of pregnancy, signs of labor, and what to expect during the delivery process and newborn care.

“This class is just giving some more reassurance, alleviating some of those fears that come with the unknown of having our first child and just giving more information as dads as what we can do to comfort our partner as they go through childbirth,” said expecting dad William Beamon.

The Hospitals of Providence offers free ‘Daddy Boot Camps’ the fourth Saturday of every month at their Transmountain Campus.