EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15.

The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction, a national construction management company, and Acadia Health Care Company Inc., a leading provider of behavioral health care services, announced that they have “topped out” the new addition, marking the project’s midway point.

Rio Vista Behavioral Health calls itself El Paso’s premier behavioral health hospital, offering a full range of care for men, women and children struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.