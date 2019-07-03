What to do for Fourth of July in the Borderland?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The long holiday weekend is upon us and many El Pasoans and Las Crucens are looking for events that include fireworks, BBQs and outdoor activities to celebrate our nation’s birthday. Here are just a few things you can do to keep your family busy this weekend!

EL PASO EVENTS

STAR SPANGLED HIKE

8:00 AM; Thursday, July 4

Venue: Hueco Tanks State Park

6900 Hueco Tanks Road No. 1, El Paso, TX 79938

Admission: $2.00-$9.00

Contact Phone Number: (915) 857-1135

Celebrate the Fourth of July on the trail! Have a fun, family adventure before the barbecue with a hike through the rocks. Choose from: Moderate hike- includes some steep ascents and rock scrambling; or family hike- ground level with some ducking and crouching under rocks.

Reservations are required, please call 915-857-1135. Don’t forget sturdy shoes, water, snacks, and weather-appropriate clothing. Fee: $9 per person 13 and over | $2 children 2-11 | $2 Texas State Park Pass holders.

4TH OF JULY, COUNTRY PICNIC AT LA VIÑA WINERY

11:30 AM – 6:00 PM; Thursday, July 4

Venue: La Vina Winery

4201 S. Hwy 28 La Union NM 88021

Admission: Free Website: www.lavinawinery.com

Contact Name: LUZ BUSTAMANTE Contact E-mail Address: stark@lavinawinery.com

Contact Phone Number: 5758827632

Bring your own picnic basket or enjoy a hamburger or hotdog from “K & B Barbeque”. No pets allowed. No outside Alcohol allowed

Musical entertainment will be provided Water Slide for the Kids

La Viña will have tents, tables, and chairs set up, but you may wish to bring your own lawn chairs. There will be croquet and badminton. Join us in celebrating our country’s birthday. https://visitelpaso.com/events/chamizal-concert-fireworks

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOW

9:00 PM; Thursday, July 4

Venue: Wet-n-Wild

8804 S Desert Blvd, Anthony, TX 79821

Admission: Parking $2 per Vehicle

Website: https://wetnwildwaterworld.com/

Contact Phone Number: 915-886-2222

This 4th of July enjoy the freedom ‘N’ summer heat. The water park is the perfect place to enjoy the biggest fireworks display in the region, with friends ‘N’ family. Anthony, TX – It will be a 4th of July party to remember as Wet ‘n’ Wild celebrates with its largest fireworks show in forty years. Families can have a traditional backyard grillfest in Wet ‘n’ Wild’s spacious picnic grounds, have more than 25 different water adventures for all ages in especially extended hours, and cap it off with even more fireworks and a brand-new surprise in the night skies above West Texas and Southern New Mexico!

ASCARATE PARK 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

12 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Venue: Ascarate Park

6900 Delta Dr., El Paso, Texas

Firework presentation begins at 9:15 p.m.

Join El Paso County Parks and Recreation in celebrating Independence Day at Ascarate Park for a 4th of July celebration. Food trucks will arrive at the park at 3 p.m. and will be located around the Blue Gill area. DJ’s start the Summer Music Party at 5 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day as a VIP! Exclusive VIP Lawn Party on the golf course promises a spectacular view of the fireworks with the best seats in the park, dinner, and entertainment!

VIP Tickets are only $30 and can be purchased at the Pro Shop. Reserve your park shelter and spend the day in style. Rentals start at $50 for a full day.

FREEDOM FESTIVAL

5 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Firework shows at 9 p.m.

High Ridge Park and Recreational Center,

7400 High Ridge Dr., El Paso, Texas

High Ridge Park and Recreational Center will be hosting the Freedom Festival, free fun for the whole family. The event will feature food trucks, water fun, and games. A concert by John Mark McMillan will begin at 8 p.m. Just bring your lawn chairs and have fun!

4TH OF JULY: POP GOES THE FORT

4 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Biggs Park

11388 Sergeant Major Boulevard, El Paso, TX

Celebrate America’s independence with a concert and fireworks spectacular in honor of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who have served to protect our country. Food vendors will be on site.

Gates open at 4 p.m.; Cannon Salute to the Union at 5:30 p.m.; Concert by El Paso Symphony Orchestra, James Welsch, conductor, with special guests the USO Show Troupe and fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS

7:05 p.m.; Wednesday, July 3

Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, TX

Cost: Tickets are up to $35 Info: www.milb.com/el-paso

Enjoy a night of baseball against the Fresno Grizzlies and an early Independence Day celebration at 7:05 p.m. July 1-3, at Southwest University Park. Get a free mini flag with paid admission while supplies last.

WESTERN PLAYLAND

3 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Western Playland

1249 Futurity Dr., Sunland Park, NM

Have a fun day of amusement rides and enjoy a fireworks display in the evening!

INDEPENDENCE DAY EXTRAVAGANZA

4 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Cougar Park

10664 Socorro Road

Visit the City of Socorro for their annual celebration of music, food trucks, rides, and fireworks. Admission is free.

LAS CRUCES EVENTS

ELECTRIC 5K & ONE-MILE FUN RUN

7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 3

The race starts at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.

For the race, details contact the Las Cruces Running Club at www.lascrucesrunningclub.com

ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE

9 p.m.; Wednesday, July 3

Apodaca Park

801 E. Madrid Ave., south on Solano Ave., east on Hadley Ave., and ends at Maag Softball Complex

This year’s theme is “America Rocks!” For more information, call 575-541-2550.

THE 2019 FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

4 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead Dr., NMSU campus

Food vendors will be on site. Jake Shimabukuro will be performing at 6 p.m., Night Ranger at 8 p.m. and the fireworks display will be at 9:45 p.m.

No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RV’s or overnight parking will be allowed. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575-541-2550.

2ND ANNUAL VIP PARTY

5 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Villanueva Victory Club at the Stan Fulton Athletic Center

Cost: $40 per person; $20 per person under 18; Children 3 and under are free

NMSU conference and catering services, in conjunction with the annual 4th of July Spectacular Concert and Fireworks, will be hosting its second annual VIP Party at the Stan Fulton Center where guests can purchase tickets for a premium experience during the concert and fireworks.

The Fulton Center’s third-floor patio and lounge overlook the entire Sisbarro Park event grounds and offer a spectacular vantage point for the fireworks display. Complimentary catering gourmet spread by Chef Kifolo.

Info: Please call 575-646-4802 to RSVP

MESILLA INDEPENDENCE DAY

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Mesilla Plaza

Bring a lawn chair; no pets or alcohol. Live music and food vendors, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

VADO SPEEDWAY

Gates Open at 5 p.m. Racing at 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, July 6

Vado Speedway Park

15900 Stern Dr., Vado, NM

Vado Speedway will be lighting up the sky with fireworks on July 6 for its MVT night featuring Rancho Milagro USRA Modifieds, Miller Horse Farms USRA Stock Cars, American Documents and Dent Works Super Trucks and RacerWebsite.com Claimers

Cost: General admission $15, youth (6-11) $5, kids 5 and under FREE, Pit Pass $35 Info: www.vadospeedwaypark.com

AROUND NEW MEXICO

INN OF THE MOUNTAIN GODS

3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 4

Inn of The Mountain Gods Resort & Casino,

287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero, NM

Come out and enjoy Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort as it celebrates Independence Day! The Star Spangled Celebration will offer concessions, jumping balloons, live music, and of course fireworks.

ELEPHANT BUTTE STATE PARK

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 6

Elephant Butte Lake State Park, Highway 195

Each year during the July 4 holiday weekend, fireworks are launched from Rattlesnake Island to celebrate the founding of our country during the 2019 Elephant Butte Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. Come and see the fireworks show reflected on the largest body of water in New Mexico! Park fees waived for the fireworks display only.

Info: Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park, 575-744-5923