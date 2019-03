Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - It's about to het "hot in herre", El Paso!

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida will all take the Don Haskins Center stage this summer, according to UTEP.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale HERE at 10 a.m. on Thursday.