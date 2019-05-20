Lineup set for 2019 Music Under the Stars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has announced the lineup for the 2019 season of Music Under the Stars.

According to the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, the free summer concert series will be held at the Chamizal National Memorial from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the following dates:

June 9: Soul Parade (Indie Rock/Synth Pop)

June 16: Tribes (Indie/Mariachi)

June 23: Our Friend the Mountain (Folk Rock)

June 30: Mariachi Alegre (Noche Ranchera)

“This concert series has become a summertime staple which we are proud to continue as part of the City’s commitment to enhancing El Paso’s quality of life,” Museums and Cultural Affairs Production and Marketing Coordinator Ismael Acosta said.

For information on Music Under the Stars, including schedule changes due to weather, follow Music Under the Stars on Facebook.