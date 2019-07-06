Jehovah’s Witnesses host three-day convention in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Love Never Fails”, a three-day Jehovah’s Witness convention, kicked off at the El Paso Convention Center on Friday.

El Paso is among 22 major cities in 18 countries to have been selected to host the international convention.

More than 14,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the three days.

Overall, a total of about 140,000 delegates will be traveling from a number of countries to attend the large gatherings.

Organizer Roberto Arizmendi says the event aims to spread positivity and happiness.

“Through the program, we’ll learn practical ways to demonstrate love in our families, at work, at school, and in the community,” Arizmendi explained.

The events happening on Saturday and Sunday will also be held in Spanish.

The Love Never Fails convention is free and open to the public. Click HERE for a complete itinerary.