EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night.

Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m. participants of all ages can trick-or-treat around Cielo Vista Mall for festive goodies and tasty treats, while supplies last.

Participating stores will be identified at the front of the stores.

While costumes are encouraged, Cielo Vista Mall’s “Halloween Codes of conduct” will be posted on property for costuming questions.

Masks will not be allowed over the age of 10 years old and toy weapons will not be allowed.

What: Festive Halloween Fun at Cielo Vista Mall

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where: Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Blvd W

El Paso, TX 79925

