EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso.

The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet the law enforcement agencies keeping El Paso safe.



There will be food and drinks at the event which will feature more than 100 vendors with giveaways and activities. Activities will include a Cabela’s archery and bb gun range, cornhole, washer toss, a rock-climbing wall and much more.

Opening ceremony at 4:00pm with Honor Guard, National Anthem, and remarks from Mayor Leeser and El Paso PD Westside Regional Commander Steven Lopez. Performances from Canutillo High School’s marching band, Franklin High School Mariachi band and a western reenactment from Six Guns and Shady Ladies will follow.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 4:00pm-6:00pm



WHERE: Walmart Parking Lot



7831 Paseo del Norte, El Paso, TX 79912

Participating agencies include:

El Paso PD, bringing SWAT vehicles with helmets and gear for kids to try on

National Guard, bringing a rock climbing wall

Ft. Bliss & US Army, bringing vehicles

El Paso Fire Department

Border Patrol

FBI

