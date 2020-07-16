Drive-in concert of Intocable in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Coliseum is hosting the first drive-in concert August 7 of Grammy award winning group Intocable.

The venue is trying to find new ways of reviving the music scene in El Paso after lockdown.

“We are proud to have the ideal premises for a family friendly and healthy environment – drive in concert,” said Brian Kennedy, chairman of the board of the Coliseum.

Intocable will perform in front of lined up cars on the parking lot where concertgoers will be distanced by a 10 feet gap between parking spots.

The stadium will make sure everyone can have a good view of the stage with multiple large screens set up.

Everyone is encouraged to bring food and drinks for the best experience.

The restrooms will be available inside the Coliseum building where guests will be asked to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and have their temperature taken upon entrance.

All restrooms will be sanitized after each use and social distancing will be enforced inside the building.

You will be able to purchase the tickets starting Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or the El Paso County Coliseum box office.