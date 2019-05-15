City council approves location change for Neon Desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council approved a major change to the Neon Desert Music Festival on Tuesday.

City officials will move the festival away from the San Jacinto Plaza area to parking lots near City Hall.

The move is partially a result of the ongoing construction in the downtown area.

Some businesses were upset last year because the festival street closures blocked access. Now, other businesses in the new spot are worried about parking.

“The organizers were having a little bit of trouble because they want to grow this service,” City Spokeswoman Laura Cruz Acosta said. “They were having a little trouble with the footprint that they were working with private entities. They asked the city to see if there is any feasibility on our end. ”

The festival is set to take place on Memorial Day Weekend.