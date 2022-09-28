EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamo Drafthouse have put together a full month packed with spooky movies for the whole family, including brunch screenings and Movie Parties.

This October get all the thrills and chills at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo and East El Paso.

The fun kicks off on October 1 with a screening of the 1980s vampire screamer FRIGHT NIGHT and the animated favorite CORALINE, based on Neil Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novel.

Throughout the month of October, you’ll be able to catch screenings of classics, GHOSTBUSTERS, BEETLEJUICE, PSYCHO and many other horror films

To see the full listings and purchase tickets, click here.

