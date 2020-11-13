EPWater COVID-19 Assistance Program closing soon

Customers affected by the pandemic have until Nov. 30 to apply

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The pandemic has brought hardships to families and small businesses across El Paso and the Borderland.

To assist customers (both residential and commercial) affected by the coronavirus pandemic, EPWater is offering the EPWater COVID-19 Assistance Program to help with past due water bills.

Applications for the program will be accepted until Nov. 30.

EPWater received CARES Act grant funding in the amount of $500,000 for the COVID-19 Assistance Program through the City of El Paso. There are separate qualifications for both residential customers and small businesses.

Customers who qualify for the residential program can receive a credit of up to $500 toward past due balances. To be eligible, a customer must:

• be a residential customer and live within El Paso city limits;

• meet the household low income thresholds;

• show economic hardship as a result of COVID-19;

• have an active and verifiable account with EPWater; and

• not be receiving any other assistance for payment of your water bill.



Customers who qualify for the small business program can receive a credit of up to $1,000, toward up to six months of past due balances. To be eligible, a customer must:

• have no more than 5 employees, including the owner;

• operate within the city limits of El Paso;

• have an active commercial account with El Paso Water;

• have an overdue balance on your water bill; and

• have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.



Environmental services fees (trash/recycling) on the water bill are not eligible for credits. Many customers will continue to have outstanding balances, and customers will continue to be responsible for remaining balances.

EPWater is also offering extended payment plans, which are available to all customers, whether or not customers qualify for the grant assistance.

If you have questions, call (915) 263-4444 or email Customer.recovery@epwater.org.

