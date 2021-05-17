Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Two local creative groups collaborate for the ‘Fashion Meets the Arts’ show
Video
Top Stories
111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains for a long life
Top Stories
Four virus-related deaths and 53 new cases reported by the El Paso Department of Public Health
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe
Gallery
Taxes are now due! Here’s how to file an extension for 2021
New Mexico taxes due Monday, Texas still has till middle of June
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
KTSM’S Allergy Alert Forecast
Top Stories
Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Calm conditions and below normal temperatures are expected
“Cool” Front Monday; Drops Tuesday; Storms Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Good-Bye T-Storms… A Dry, Windy Sunday; Cool Front, Showers Tuesday; Storms Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot weekend followed by strong winds
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas homer three times, win fifth straight game 6-1 over Isotopes
Video
Top Stories
A night to remember: Locomotive FC goalkeeper Logan Ketterer records clean sheet, on loan with Timbers FC in 2-0 win
Video
Top Stories
Seattle U defeats New Mexico State in WAC Tournament, ends Aggies’ season
Video
Americas, Hanks softball teams see seasons come to an end
Video
Clint, Tornillo join Riverside in baseball Regional Quarterfinals
Video
Scholtens takes no-no into 7th, Chihuahuas top Isotopes 2-0 for fourth straight win
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso-GA
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
HaPAWly Ever After
Borderland Treasures
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Earthly Love with Subaru of El Paso
Top Stories
El Paso Museum of History’s website has been upgraded to make it more user friendly
Video
Top Stories
‘Hands-Only CPR’ takes minutes to learn but can mean life to others
Video
Act of kindness: EPPD officer purchases groceries for bishop’s father
Video
EPISD Board launches survey seeking input for superintendent search
Video
El Paso mother with high risk kids relieved for possible authorization of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
International Nurses Day
Mother’s Day Memories
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
EPLA Education Minute
EPLA Education Minute
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 10:14 AM MDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 10:14 AM MDT