EPLA Education Minute- College Readiness

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Special Report: Drying Out the Sun City
Top Stories
1 COVID-19 case reported in El Paso on Monday, 2 deaths
Video
Top Stories
Southwest University Park increasing capacity to 100%
Justices reject the case of retired cop put in police chokehold
NYC’s new all-glass elevator climbs 1,210 feet
Video
People with Allergies Will Spend $16,000 in Their Life Dealing with Them
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Special Report: Drying Out the Sun City
Top Stories
Allergy Alert Forecast on KTSM 9
Top Stories
Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Seasonal temperatures and calm conditions to start the week
A Gorgeous Monday; High Pressure Builds for Memorial Day Weekend with Triple-Digit Heat — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Late Evening T-Shower Chances, but No Chance of Storms Sunday; First 100 Day This Week? Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Southwest University Park increasing capacity to 100%
Top Stories
Chihuahuas lose fourth straight at Sugar Land, 7-2
Video
Top Stories
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Tatis slam, 6 RBIs, Padres beat M’s, sweep 9-game homestand
Early goal lifts Locomotive FC over RGV FC for first win of 2021, 1-0
Video
Ketterer notches second straight clean sheet in Timbers FC win over LA Galaxy, 3-0
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso-GA
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
HaPAWly Ever After
Borderland Treasures
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Earthly Love with Subaru of El Paso
Career Line with Mesilla Valley Transportation
Top Stories
Career Line with Mesilla Valley Transportation
Top Stories
Local organization collecting fans for those in need
Video
Local farmer’s market preserving the art of farming in the Borderland
Video
El Paso Museum of History’s website has been upgraded to make it more user friendly
Video
‘Hands-Only CPR’ takes minutes to learn but can mean life to others
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
International Nurses Day
Mother’s Day Memories
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
EPLA Education Minute- College Readiness
EPLA Education Minute
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 01:46 PM MDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 01:50 PM MDT