Education Minute- Learning for Life

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Epicurious will no longer publish recipes with beef
Top Stories
Early U.S. Census data and its implications for immigration reform
Top Stories
Biden to nominate Harris County Sheriff as ICE director
DHS pushes back Real ID requirement date for travelers
COVID-19 and tourism: Where can U.S. citizens travel?
Disneyland, Disney World announce another change to classic Jungle Cruise attraction
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Rain and snow help suppress Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso; fire expected to pick up after rain stops
Video
Top Stories
KTSM’S Allergy Alert Forecast
Top Stories
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Temperatures will start to cool and rain chances will increase
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds continue; rain chances increase
KTSM’S Allergy Alert Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Texas Western Championship 55th Anniversary Special
Top Stories
2021 Chihuahuas will have different look with many players new to El Paso
Video
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee to retire after 11 seasons
Video
Top Stories
FC Juarez falters in penultimate match of Clausura at Queretaro
Video
Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach
Montwood’s Escobar, Hanks duo bring home wrestling state championships
Video
Las Cruces looking like threat to defend state title
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso-GA
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
HaPAWly Ever After
Borderland Treasures
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Earthly Love with Subaru of El Paso
Top Stories
Free books for El Paso kids to celebrate Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros
Top Stories
‘Children with autism are still children’: Understanding autism spectrum disorder
Video
El Chuco Inspirations: Unique candle company blooms amid pandemic
Video
Community organizes, supports GoFundMe to help parents who tragically lost 1-year-old child
Video
Get rid of unwanted household items with El Paso community clean up event
Studio 9
Promotions
Mother’s Day Memories
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Education Minute- Learning for Life
EPLA Education Minute
Posted:
Apr 27, 2021 / 03:30 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2021 / 03:30 PM MDT