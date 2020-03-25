EPISD will begin curbside distribution of iPads for elementary school students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The El Paso Independent School District will begin its curbside iPad distribution on Thursday to help elementary school students with distance learning during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) related campus closures.

EPISD will distribute to families who do not have a computer or device in anticipation of the launch of EPISD@HOME, the District’s distance-learning program.

One iPad will be given to any family with elementary school students who do not have either a home computer, laptop or tablet at home. Students must be present at the time of distribution and parents must present with their child’s student identification number.

The distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26; Friday, March 27; and Monday, March 30 at every elementary school in the EPISD.

District staff at school locations will maintain social distancing and asks the public to comply with those guidelines as well. The distribution of devices is allowed under the recently enacted City of El Paso Stay Home, Work Safe rule.

The distribution is for elementary school students only. EPISD states m iddle and high school students have a District-issued MacBookAir.

EPISD said given the limited amounts of devices in stock, families will be limited to one iPad. Families who have personal laptops, desktops or tablets are asked not to pick up a District iPad in order to help EPISD meet the demand for those in need.

Each campus will have a limited supply of devices. More distribution dates will be announced when new devices arrive in the District.