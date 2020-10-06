EPISD to report both on-campus and off-campus COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Effective Tuesday, the El Paso Independent School District will report both on-campus and off-campus COVID-19 cases for District employees and students.

According to an EPISD spokesperson, on-campus cases refer to those individuals who have reported to duty or other activities at any of our campuses or facilities.

Off-campus means individuals who are connected to the District, but remain working or learning remotely and have not had contact with anyone at EPISD schools.

On Tuesday, EPISD also reported one on-campus and nine off-campus COVID-19 positive cases.

The on-campus case is an employee at Coronado High School. All Coronado students and personnel who were in contact with the infected individual have been notified and must quarantine for 14 days.

The nine off-campus cases are six students and two employees. According to EPISD, none have had activity at EPISD schools recently.On Monday, the District released a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated daily, according to EPISD officials. The dashboard can be found at episd.org/covid19dashboard.