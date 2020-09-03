EPISD surveying parents about school instructional options

Community
Posted: / Updated:
episd1234165_20150327034825

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is asking parents to choose via an online survey among new instructional options that will be available once schools reopen.

The deadline to submit options via a reopening survey is Sept. 9. The survey can be accessed at https://tools.episd.org/tools/inline/stdsurvey20200901.

The new survey must be submitted for each child enrolled in EPISD, and parents must select an instructional option for each child enrolled in the district.

The options are:  

• Full, at-home virtual learning for all grade levels.

• Daily, on-campus instruction for grades pre-kinder through eighth grade.

• Staggered (hybrid) for high school students only.     

The instructional options reflect new requirements set by the Texas Education Agency.  All EPISD students will continue to receive remote learning services until further notice.

The district has published a School Reopening Plan for students and employees outlining plans and rules for the safe return to on-campus instruction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Spooky Coffee Shop

Renters and landlords react to new policy that halts evictions

Health leaders report 8 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso on Thursday

Special Report: Rooted in Segundo

Las Cruces man accused of attempting to entice minor into sex

Child rescued after falling from Transmountain

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner