EPISD surveying parents about school instructional options

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is asking parents to choose via an online survey among new instructional options that will be available once schools reopen.

The deadline to submit options via a reopening survey is Sept. 9. The survey can be accessed at https://tools.episd.org/tools/inline/stdsurvey20200901.

The new survey must be submitted for each child enrolled in EPISD, and parents must select an instructional option for each child enrolled in the district.

The options are:

• Full, at-home virtual learning for all grade levels.

• Daily, on-campus instruction for grades pre-kinder through eighth grade.

• Staggered (hybrid) for high school students only.

The instructional options reflect new requirements set by the Texas Education Agency. All EPISD students will continue to receive remote learning services until further notice.

The district has published a School Reopening Plan for students and employees outlining plans and rules for the safe return to on-campus instruction.