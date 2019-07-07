EPCSO memorial to illuminate in honor of fallen law enforcement officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of law enforcement officers die in the line of duty each year, and on Sunday night, local authorities will be honoring them.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will light its memorial blue in observance of Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Day.

According to a news release, the day was established with the signing of House Bill 3042 following the death of five Dallas officers in 2016.

The community is invited to pay respects to all the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe.

The memorial is located at 3850 Justice Drive in Far East El Paso.