EPCC student goes viral for graduation ceremony flip
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One EPCC student is going viral for his "flipping" crazy moves at his graduation ceremony on Friday.
While walking across the Don Haskins Center stage, Koutangni Dimitri Gbedji-Sopka decided to take things to new heights and performed a backflip.
Unfortunately, Gbedji-Sopka didn't quite stick the landing and instead fell on his shoulder, leaving the entire audience aghast.
He was thankfully able to get right back up with a big smile before finally receiving his diploma.
A Twitter video of the graduation flip has received more than four million views in just three days.
im freaking dying 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/B7vikGkHrZ— viridiana 💛 (@viridianna_g) May 18, 2019
Congratulations to Gbedji-Sopka and all other graduates!