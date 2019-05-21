Community

EPCC student goes viral for graduation ceremony flip

Posted: May 20, 2019 08:24 PM MST

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:44 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One EPCC student is going viral for his "flipping" crazy moves at his graduation ceremony on Friday.

While walking across the Don Haskins Center stage, Koutangni Dimitri Gbedji-Sopka decided to take things to new heights and performed a backflip.

Unfortunately, Gbedji-Sopka didn't quite stick the landing and instead fell on his shoulder, leaving the entire audience aghast.

He was thankfully able to get right back up with a big smile before finally receiving his diploma.

A Twitter video of the graduation flip has received more than four million views in just three days.

Congratulations to Gbedji-Sopka and all other graduates!

