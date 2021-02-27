EPCC librarian named ‘Librarian of the Year’ for 2020 by regional library association

by: KTSM Report

Oscar Baeza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Community College librarian has received top honors from the Border Regional Library Association.

BRLA has named Oscar Baeza its Librarian of the Year for 2020. Baeza is head librarian at the EPCC Valle Verde campus library, as well as a professor. He will receive the award at the Virtual BRLA awards banquet on Saturday.   

“It is a great honor to have received the 2020 Border Regional Library Association (BRLA) Librarian of the Year award,” Baeza said. “There is something special about receiving a local award, where the nomination and selection committee are your colleagues.”

BRLA provides a forum for local issues, which affect the future of all types of libraries in the region, as well as serves as a support group to promote libraries as important educational and cultural institutions.

