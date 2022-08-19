EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Artists from El Paso, San Elizario and Las Cruces will be featured in a new exhibit hosted by The El Paso Art Association.

Ten artists will be featured and the exhibit will have an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Crossland Gallery, 500 W. Paisano.



















Artists include: Alice Aida Ayers; Laurie Churchill; Mary Constantine; Candy Mayer; Dori McKay; L.B. McKay; Jaime Medrano; Carmen Navar; Bert Saldana; and Noel Sandino.

Mediums will include collage, textile art, photography, digital designs, painting and sculpture.

The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 24.

Gallery hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Information: (915) 534-7377 or www.elpasoartassociation.com