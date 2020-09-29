Emergence Health Network and Paso Del Norte Foundation offers online mind and body retreat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergence Health Network, along with its Mental Health Learning Library Program and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, offered a Facebook Live Online Mind and Body Retreat on Monday.

The series of free interactive sessions are meant to help El Pasoans care for their mind and body.

“We want our community to know that caring for our mental health is just as important as our physical health, especially now as we continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic,” said Luis Chavarria, EHN Manager of Community Education. “Through the online approach, you can access these videos at your convenience from the comfort of your own home. It’s a great resource to have at your fingertips.”

The videos, which premiered at 6 p.m. Monday on the Emergence Health Network Facebook page, include topics such as “Gardening: Useful Tips to Manage Anxiety,” “Easy Exercises to Improve Your Mental Health” and “Helpful Tips to Create a Sleep Routine at Home.”

Monday’s event featured a special guest: the El Paso Chihuahuas Chico. “Sleep routines are more important than we realize for our mental well-being. During this segment, EHN joined forces with Chico from our own El Paso Chihuahuas to learn how some simple lifestyle changes can get us more restful Zs,” added Chavarria.

To view other Mind and Body Wellness Retreat Videos go to: https://vimeo.com/emergencehealthnetwork