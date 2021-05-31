EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local music group Sangre Gitana will perform a special tribute at the San Jacinto Plaza next month in June.
El Paso’s own will be paying tribute to the world famous Gipsy Kings and give back to the city with a free concert.
The event will take place June 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Jacinto Plaza.
The group also has another free concert planned on August 4 at Speaking Rock Event Center starting at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
El Paso’s Sangre Gitana to perform Gipsy Kings tribute concert in June
