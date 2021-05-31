El Paso’s Sangre Gitana to perform Gipsy Kings tribute concert in June

Community

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sangre Gitana Facebook Page

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local music group Sangre Gitana will perform a special tribute at the San Jacinto Plaza next month in June.

El Paso’s own will be paying tribute to the world famous Gipsy Kings and give back to the city with a free concert.

The event will take place June 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the San Jacinto Plaza.

The group also has another free concert planned on August 4 at Speaking Rock Event Center starting at 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

The birthplace of the Margarita

Train derailment in Central El Paso

El Paso Fire Department grill safety tips

House fire in Northeast El Paso

Successful kidney transplant

Man dies in single vehicle crash

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner