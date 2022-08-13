EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Center at Zaragoza, El Paso’s newest rehabilitation center, will host a grand opening fiesta and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at its brand-new facility at 12660 Pebble Hills Blvd.

The public can tour the facility, which features 80 private, hotel-like patient rooms, each featuring its own ADA-accessible bathroom. The event is free.

Tuesday’s event will also showcase drinks and appetizers prepared by the center’s chef and culinary team. It will be similar to the food patients will get during their stays.

“We are excited to show off this beautiful new building and all its capabilities to the people of El Paso,” said Executive Director Kenny Welch. “The outcomes provided in this building are certain to be unparalleled in this city.”

According to a news release, the Center at Zaragoza was created to help patients recovering from illness or injury to reach their highest level of independence and wellness with a dedicated team of top-notch nurses, therapists and support staff. The facility accepts medically stable patients who have had a recent hospital stay and wish to continue their recovery process in a comfortable and private environment.

For more information about the event, contact Executive Director Kenny Welch at (915)-777-8874 or via email at kwelch@centeratzaragoza.com.