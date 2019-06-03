El Paso’s Chihuahuita turns 200, ranked among nation’s friendliest neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City’s oldest neighborhood is celebrating a big milestone.

The Chihuahuita neighborhood near Downtown El Paso is turning 200 years old.

The neighborhood was developed in the early 1900s by immigrants fleeing the Mexican Revolution.

“Chihuahuita was an Ellis Island of the American Southwest,” local historian Fred Morales explains. “A lot of legal immigrants, but also many illegal immigrants, crossed into Chihuahuita via what is now El Puente Negro or the ‘Black Bridge.'”

The City of El Paso designated the neighborhood as a historic district in 1991.

National Geographic recently ranked Chihuahuita and the nearby El Segundo Barrio among its top friendliest neighborhoods in the U.S.

