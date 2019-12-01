El Pasoans support local businesses on ‘Small Business Saturday’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It wasn’t just another Saturday, especially for local businesses who work hard every day to earn the community’s support.

This weekend was “Small Business Saturday,” which means local shop owners, artists, artisans, and businesses set up shop for the day after one of the business shopping days of the year.

The idea is to sell custom and unique products to locals who are willing to buy and essentially give back to the community and their neighbors.

No two business owners are alike. Take, for instance, Erika Williams, who owns and operates her own boutique clothing shop, On Next Sunday, at the Fountain at Farah. Then there are those like local artist Patrick Gabaldon, who operate pop-up shops in venues periodically, making it easier to operate without direct overhead costs.

“We’re always so overwhelmed from the support we get from the community here in El Paso. It never fails to amaze us. So we’ve sold tons of original art pieces, tons of poster prints, canvas prints,” Gabaldon said Saturday while operating his pop-up shop at West Elm at the Fountains at Farah.

Other local businesses hope the idea of shopping local for those unique gifts will continue through the holiday season and impact them year-round.

“I’ve been also super lucky that El Paso is great for small business. People have jumped on board and you know, I get shoppers from someone who’s lived here for ten years and moved away five years ago, but they’ll shop on my online store. They come back home for the holidays to visit us so yeah, it’s been great,” Williams told KTSM.

Many local vendors say they usually shop local as well to support the community’s economy or give back by donating to local charities.

If you’d like to check out Patrick Gabaldon’s art, you can do so by visiting gabaldonart.com. On Next Sunday is permanently located in Suite 2600 at The Fountains at Farah or in Far East El Paso at 2106 N Zaragoza. You can also visit them by going to their website, onnextsunday.com.