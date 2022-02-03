EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a winter wonderland in the Borderland with a few inches of snowfall covering several parts of the Sun City, Thursday morning.

The early hours of the morning saw a few backups on the road, while below-freezing temperatures kept roads icy and slick.

Aric Montgomery, a cashier clerk at a convenience store in Fabens told KTSM they saw a decent amount of snowfall.

“Mostly a lot of snow coming down, sometimes it was really heavy, let up then really heavy,” Montgomery said.

KTSM crews said several semi-trucks were sliding down I-10 causing a delay in the early morning.

“Some people driving slow, being careful, others are driving as fast as they can,” Montgomery said.

But once the sun came up, most roadways cleared and El Pasoans started to have some fun.

“We’re excited about it, my kids were raised in New Jersey and we’ve been in El Paso for three years,” Valerie Bowers said.

Bowers and her children enjoyed the day building a snowman at Album Park in East El Paso. She said for them, they were happy to see some snow in the Borderland after living in the Northeast area of the country where snow is a common occurrence.

“At least they’re getting their time out in the snow and they made this tiny little desert snowman here,” Bowers said.

Others said they were bracing for the extremely cold temperatures expected Thursday night.

“Maybe watch some movies with the heater on, just chill out maybe some cookies and milk that sounds nice, a good night,” Ethan Ortiz said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.