El Pasoans invited to spectacular light display, holiday kickoff at TTUHSC

EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso is kicking off the holiday season with its Cookies, Cocoa, and Holiday Cheer celebration Friday evening.
The 5th annual event will include a free light show, food, and festivities to El Paso families. This year’s light show is presented by the same team previously behind the famous Fred Loya holiday light show. Shortly thereafter, TTUHSC El Paso’s seasonal campus lights will be turned on for the first time. Attendees can visit our selfie station throughout the evening and post their festive photos using the hashtag #ttuhscep.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and other traditional holiday figures will also make special appearances.
The celebration will feature photo booths to take free pictures with Santa and other said characters. Treats and apple cider will be provided by Crave Catering and the first 250 guests will receive reusable TTUHSC El Paso totes.
All activities at the event are free, including parking in campus lots.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, December 6 at the Medical Education Building lawn located at 5001 El Paso Drive. The light show is scheduled to begin at about 7 p.m.