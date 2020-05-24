El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — This Memorial Day weekend for the first time in a long time, El Pasoans were able to hike and walk on their favorite trails across the city.

“I think it’s really good to get out of the house especially coming off of quarantine and everything like that,” said Stacy Rawley a Lost Dog Trail hiker.

Trails that are now open include:

Lost Dog

Lazy Cow

Round House

Thousand Steps

Lomas del Sol

Palisades

Jan Sumrall Memorial

Scenic Drive (Scenic Sunday’s resume)

McKelligon Canyon (gate still closed to drivers)

“This is including all hiking and walking trails are going to be open all across the city. Those are also paths inside city parks, including all the hiking and trailheads that are available on the Franklin Mountains,” said Rick Isias, Public Affairs Coordinator with the City of El Paso.

But the city says people should not hike or walk in large groups and should only go with people from your household.

“The COVID-19 virus is still active; it’s still in our community, and we want to do everything possible to make sure that it doesn’t spread and continue to spread. So one way to do this is to not gather in large groups and not gather with people who are not living in your intimidate household,” said Isias.

An El Paso mother and daughter were excited to be able to hike the Lost Dog Trail again, but say they feel that it should have never closed.

Mother and daughter hike on Memorial Day Weekend

“I think the people who walk the hard trails really don’t come out just to socialize in big groups,” said Mary Stillinger an El Paso hiker. “I was just disappointed that trails were closed when they were because I don’t think you see a lot of people just hanging out together. I think a lot of people just come out to walk and exercise.”

One group of six went on a hike with one another Sunday, but say they all live in the same household.

Group of hikers

The group said hikers on Lost Dog Trail were staying with their groups and being courteous by not walking close to other groups.

“Based on what we saw, I think people were definitely here with their households just because it was like, parents with their kids. We didn’t really see anybody else our age or with their friends,” said Cayla Davis, who went out to hike Sunday.

The City of El Paso says if you do plan to hike, stay on the trails and make sure to take water and stay away from mid-day hiking to avoid heat exposure.