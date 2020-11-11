El Pasoans for Veterans: Supporting those who served with food delivery

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Veteran holding American flag, Veterans Day_3636146081216233-159532

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will honor and celebrate veterans across the Borderland by providing them and their furry friends with a home delivery of an emergency food box along with some pet food. 

According to the non-profit, 400 veterans have signed-up for the delivery service.

Volunteers from various veteran organizations will be at the food bank on Wednesday to pick up food boxes and run their assigned routes.

Those volunteers will be making deliveries to veterans and their families starting at 8 a.m and will finish by 4 p.m.

This effort to give back to former military personnel is in collaboration with veteran organizations and the El Paso Animal Services.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Who gets cited?

El Paso Catholic Diocese parishes to remain closed

NMSU exploring El Paso as basketball hub due to state restrictions

Lizarraga calls for mayor pro tempore resignation

Court grants expedited appeal on shutdown order

Outdoor Markets on a Hold

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner