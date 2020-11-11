El Pasoans for Veterans: Supporting those who served with food delivery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will honor and celebrate veterans across the Borderland by providing them and their furry friends with a home delivery of an emergency food box along with some pet food.
According to the non-profit, 400 veterans have signed-up for the delivery service.
Volunteers from various veteran organizations will be at the food bank on Wednesday to pick up food boxes and run their assigned routes.
Those volunteers will be making deliveries to veterans and their families starting at 8 a.m and will finish by 4 p.m.
This effort to give back to former military personnel is in collaboration with veteran organizations and the El Paso Animal Services.
