El Pasoans Fighting Hunger unveils state-of-the-art equipment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank unveiled new, state-of-the-art equipment on Friday.

The organization’s new refrigerator and freezer will be able to hold 90 tractor-trailer loads of fruit, dairy, meat, and other groceries.

Officials say it will allow food to be distributed in a more efficient and effective way.

“This will be a huge tool in our ability to provide food for the 200,000 people in need here in our community,” Susan Goodell, the food bank’s CEO, told KTSM.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger serves El Paso, Culberson, and Hudspeth counties.