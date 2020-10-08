El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will have two new primary distribution sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will now have two new primary distribution locations.

There will be one location on the Westside at 5300 Doniphan and a location in the Northeast at the Nolan Richardson Recreation Center at 4435 Maxwell Dr.

Both locations will be cart-style distribution sites similar to the model used at the food bank.

The owner of the former Big 8 grocery store on Doniphan is donating use of the space. There is space at the site to facilitate the distribution, including a very large parking lot.

The rec center has been closed because of COVID-19, so, while smaller than the Westside location, can accommodate about 50 cars.

Here are the operating hours for the new locations:

West: 5300 Doniphan

  • Beginning Oct. 13: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Northeast: Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Dr.

  • Beginning Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

