El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will have two new primary distribution sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will now have two new primary distribution locations.
There will be one location on the Westside at 5300 Doniphan and a location in the Northeast at the Nolan Richardson Recreation Center at 4435 Maxwell Dr.
Both locations will be cart-style distribution sites similar to the model used at the food bank.
The owner of the former Big 8 grocery store on Doniphan is donating use of the space. There is space at the site to facilitate the distribution, including a very large parking lot.
The rec center has been closed because of COVID-19, so, while smaller than the Westside location, can accommodate about 50 cars.
Here are the operating hours for the new locations:
West: 5300 Doniphan
- Beginning Oct. 13: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Northeast: Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Dr.
- Beginning Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday