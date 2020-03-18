1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank still working through pandemic

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s major food bank is remaining open and trying to find a way to keep helping those who need it as parts of the city shuts down due to COVID-19 precautions.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank said, in a news release, seniors are the focus of the food bank’s initial response. The organization is distributing 600 boxes per week to seniors.

However, the food bank still needs volunteers, the release said. Currently, there is a need for 80 volunteers, 40 in the morning and 40 in the afternoon. Volunteers must be at least 12-years-old.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 915-247-0257 or email volunteer@epfhfb.org.

The food bank is also accepting donations and reminds the public that $1 can equal seven meals.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is also planning to have an emergency box distribution drive-through at 9541 Plaza Circle later this week and at 915 N. Florence St. on Monday. There may later be three additional distribution sites in the future.

“In the interim, if El Pasoans find themselves in need of food, they can come to 9541 Plaza Circle Drive for an emergency food box between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the food bank wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Show Streams Daily at Noon PST"

What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

El Paso bars ordered to close, restaurants reduce seating capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bars ordered to close, restaurants reduce seating capacity"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz

Live Radar Link Banner