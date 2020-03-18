El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank still working through pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s major food bank is remaining open and trying to find a way to keep helping those who need it as parts of the city shuts down due to COVID-19 precautions.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank said, in a news release, seniors are the focus of the food bank’s initial response. The organization is distributing 600 boxes per week to seniors.

However, the food bank still needs volunteers, the release said. Currently, there is a need for 80 volunteers, 40 in the morning and 40 in the afternoon. Volunteers must be at least 12-years-old.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 915-247-0257 or email volunteer@epfhfb.org.

The food bank is also accepting donations and reminds the public that $1 can equal seven meals.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is also planning to have an emergency box distribution drive-through at 9541 Plaza Circle later this week and at 915 N. Florence St. on Monday. There may later be three additional distribution sites in the future.

“In the interim, if El Pasoans find themselves in need of food, they can come to 9541 Plaza Circle Drive for an emergency food box between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the food bank wrote.