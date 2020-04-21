Breaking News
Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger deliver meals to residents at Tropicana properties

Community

by: KTSM Report

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over 150 meals were delivered from the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to families living in various Tropicana Properties throughout El Paso Monday.

Tropicana Properties says it’s in response to the needs of many of its residents who are struggling with food insecurity or those who have difficulty leaving their homes. Ten pallets of fresh food were packaged by volunteers who were screened and checked before handling the food. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger provided gloves and masks to ensure the process was done in a safe manner for volunteers and food box recipients.

