25 dead in Juarez as number of COVID-19 cases tops 100

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger changes traffic pattern at food distribution site

Community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of El Pasoans in need of food assistance has skyrocketed in the last month, traffic on one of El Paso’s busiest streets has backed-up, causing a traffic hazard.

That’s why El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will be rerouting traffic to their food distribution site at 9541 Plaza Circle from Americas Avenue and Pan American Road to Carl Longuemare Road.

People seeking food assistance will need to enter through Carl Longuemare Rd. and turn into Plaza Creek—where vehicles will then be directed to the food distribution area. The new route comes in an effort to make the passage to the food bank safer and avoid traffic backup on Americas Avenue.

The Food Bank has given out more than 100,000 emergency food boxes to more than 35,000 families and individuals at five distribution sites and several mobile sites each week since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

EPFH says they’re working tirelessly to ensure those who are in need of food won’t go hungry. To date, the crisis team has partnered with Feeding America to ensure safe food handling. They’ve also had generous community donations from the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, the Woody & Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, and the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation. The Texas National Guard was also dispatched to assist them with food distribution last week.

The fund created by the Fosters and Hunts through the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation will also be matched by EPISD Cares donations.

