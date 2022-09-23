EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president.

Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years.

He is just the organization’s second president from El Paso, the last serving more than 35 years ago.

Throughout his tenure with the apartment association, he has served in many capacities, including chair of TAA’s Affordable Housing Committee, treasurer and president-elect.

Jimenez is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a professional degree in architecture, specializing in housing. His professional career has taken him from the Texas Historical Commission to vice president of the Greater El Paso Housing Development Corporation and finally to Tropicana Properties.