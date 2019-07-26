El Paso Zoo helps animals beat the heat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are still about two more months to go before summer is over, and the El Paso Zoo is making sure its animals are keeping cool.

The zoo provides different methods to cool down the animals, including pools, waterfalls, and popsicles.

“When we give them these different enrichment items you’ll see them a lot more active,” Trainer and Enrichment Coordinator Carrie Trudeau told KTSM. “They realize that what we are giving them is cooling them off, so they will definitely be more active during those times.”

Temperature gauges are also kept in all of the exhibits. They are monitored constantly because different species of animals can handle warmer temperatures than others.

“There are animals that are native to areas that are hot like Africa, those animals are built for the heat,” Trudeau explained. “A lot of the Asian animals are from more humid areas, for those animals that are not native, we need to do more.”

Zoo officials say the animals try to stay in the shaded areas as much as they can, but that is not enough to keep them cool.

“Just like people, the animals are very susceptible to high temperatures,” Trudeau said, “so in order to give them optimum care to give them the best welfare we can, we definitely want to keep them cool when they need to be cooled off.”