El Paso Zoo elephants hoping to improve their Super Bowl prediction record Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo elephants are hoping to improve their Super Bowl prediction record this Saturday as they make their final pick during a special enrichment activity.

Savannah and Juno have been predicting Super Bowl winners for the last ten years, choosing correctly seven of those years. Just like any sports better, the pair have their eyes on the prize — in this case, a tasty treat.

The zookeepers will place two helmet-shaped piñatas with the logos of the two Super Bowl contenders in their exhibit and the elephants will forecast their predictions by choosing one of the two helmets.

Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers? You’ll have to stop by the El Paso Zoo on Saturday at 2 p.m. to find out.

“Enrichment activities like the Super Bowl predictions keep the animals stimulated mentally and physically,” said El Paso Zoo Animal Enrichment Coordinator Carrie Trudeau. “We provide these types of activities every day to give the animals an opportunity to engage in natural behavior and assert control over their environment.”

The El Paso Zoo’s bear and tiger also participated in predicting the outcome of the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Heliana, the zoo’s tiger, accurately predicted the Arizona Sun Devils would take home the trophy.

WHAT: Savannah & Juno Super Bowl Prediction

WHERE: El Paso Zoo, Asian Elephant Exhibit; 4001 E Paisano Drive

WHEN: Saturday, February 1; 2 p.m.