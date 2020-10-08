El Paso Young Black Leaders to give away iPads to high school students who volunteer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Young Black Leaders is rewarding high school students who have made a difference in the community through volunteering by giving them an iPad.

To qualify for an iPad, recipients must be a junior or senior in high school, have a 3.5 GPA or higher and must have at least 150 community service hours.

EPYBL partnered with TFCU for the initiative.

“With our technology initiative, we seek to provide high school students with an Apple ipad, which provides them the opportunity to make notes on PDF documents, organize assignments and work at their own pace,” EPYBL Chair Tamieka Henry said.

Tricetan Wesley, EPYBL vice president, said volunteering has provided him the opportunity to learn and grow, as well as to help children in the community, making it an important initiative for young El Pasoans to take on.

“Being able to help and give back has been something that’s ingrained in my life story,” she said. “I’ve got many years and many hours of volunteering to impact children who are making an impact on their local community. There’s no greater feeling.”

The deadline to apply for an iPad is Oct. 22. Students can apply at https://www.epybl.org/projects.