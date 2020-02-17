El Paso wins 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Couples had their moment in the spotlight during Valentine’s Day, and now it is time for all the singles to shine. El Paso has won the 2020 Best City for Singles Award in Texas from Insurify, for its exceptional livability for singles.

According to a release, the Best Cities for Singles in each state were identified through a combined analysis of single populations and economic benefits in cities across the country.

Cities were assigned higher scores based on the following criteria: a higher single population; a more balanced gender ratio; and cheaper costs for living, rent, and restaurant meals. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state, a release said.

“It may be easy to overlook the value that single people bring to our communities,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify in a release. “with single, unmarried Americans at a historic high, the importance of hospitality to singles as much as for couples and families is more relevant than ever.”

For a full list of the 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award Winners, Click Here.