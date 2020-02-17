El Paso wins 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award

Community

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Couples had their moment in the spotlight during Valentine’s Day, and now it is time for all the singles to shine. El Paso has won the 2020 Best City for Singles Award in Texas from Insurify, for its exceptional livability for singles. 

According to a release, the Best Cities for Singles in each state were identified through a combined analysis of single populations and economic benefits in cities across the country.

Cities were assigned higher scores based on the following criteria: a higher single population; a more balanced gender ratio; and cheaper costs for living, rent, and restaurant meals. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state, a release said.

“It may be easy to overlook the value that single people bring to our communities,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify in a release. “with single, unmarried Americans at a historic high, the importance of hospitality to singles as much as for couples and families is more relevant than ever.”

For a full list of the 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award Winners, Click Here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

A look inside Bel Air's new athletic complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look inside Bel Air's new athletic complex"

El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse"

Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll"

Senate candidates share health care ideas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate candidates share health care ideas"

“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll"

New lawmakers take the Oath of Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lawmakers take the Oath of Office"
More Local
Live Radar Link Banner